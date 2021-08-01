LGCY Network Hits Market Capitalization of $53.67 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded 94.4% higher against the dollar. LGCY Network has a market cap of $53.67 million and $4.28 million worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00055517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00014461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.85 or 0.00794252 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00087545 BTC.

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network (LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

