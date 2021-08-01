LGO Token Trading 26.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LGO)

LGO Token (CURRENCY:LGO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One LGO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges. LGO Token has a market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $104,664.00 worth of LGO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LGO Token has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LGO Token

LGO Token (LGO) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. LGO Token’s total supply is 217,845,595 coins and its circulating supply is 53,985,545 coins. LGO Token’s official message board is lgo.group/posts . The Reddit community for LGO Token is https://reddit.com/r/LegolasExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LGO Token’s official Twitter account is @LegolasExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . LGO Token’s official website is lgo.group

According to CryptoCompare, “The Legolas Exchange is an exchange that runs on an hybrid model, incorporating a decentralized ledger within its proprietary centralized platform in a bid to provide unalterability, temporality, and transparency of the order book. The exchange system is fueled by the LGO token, an ERC-20 token based on ethereum used to pay for Order fees and other paid services provided by Legolas. “

LGO Token Coin Trading

