LHT (LHT) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. LHT has a market capitalization of $163,475.84 and $18.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006252 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000079 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.