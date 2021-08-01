Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,160,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 31,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.39. 27,405,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,256,943. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.35. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

