Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,496,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,214. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. British Columbia Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 131,627 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 354,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 92,750 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 134,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

