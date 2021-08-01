Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYA opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $45,997.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $712,971.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,948,076. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,216,000. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 345.3% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,069,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,435,000 after buying an additional 829,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,063,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.