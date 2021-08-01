Lido DAO Token Price Tops $3.96 on Major Exchanges (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00009625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $97.22 million and approximately $138.82 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 119.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00047723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00103460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00137653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,165.29 or 1.00010237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.88 or 0.00825723 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

