Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will announce $68.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.09 million and the lowest is $66.65 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $290.67 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGND. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $113.51 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

