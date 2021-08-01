Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.74 million and $6,317.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00353083 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007212 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000656 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

