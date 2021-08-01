Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 289.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689,205 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of Lightspeed POS worth $58,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 871.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,157,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,817,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,614 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,867,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,176,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up previously from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion and a PE ratio of -74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.57. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 56.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

