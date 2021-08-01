LikeCoin Trading 6% Higher This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.03 million and $37,948.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00793583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00039925 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,047,851,251 coins and its circulating supply is 1,047,389,704 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

