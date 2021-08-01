Linear (LINA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.77 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Linear has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $157.28 million and $34.77 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.18 or 0.00794904 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00039815 BTC.

About Linear

Linear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,779,014,011 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

