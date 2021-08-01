LiquidApps (DAPP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4,247.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $17.63 million and $4,247.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00085280 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.