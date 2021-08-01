Liquity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.29 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $7.62 or 0.00019188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $60.50 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 76.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00136607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.05 or 0.99957452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00835213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,941,326 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

