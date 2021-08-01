Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $1,880.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000201 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,468.07 or 0.99711994 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 734,100,825 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.