Litecoin Market Cap Reaches $9.74 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.98 or 0.00355715 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $9.74 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000661 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

