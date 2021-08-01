Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153,590.55

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $153,590.55 and $58.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.90 or 1.00088601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00030942 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00067971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010123 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.