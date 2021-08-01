Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE LAC opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 98.92, a quick ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 111.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 46.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 27,241 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 364,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

