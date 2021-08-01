LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) Short Interest Up 33.8% in July

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in LIV Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $135,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVK opened at $10.03 on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

