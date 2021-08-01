Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce $469.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $593.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $316.40 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 534.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,230,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after buying an additional 139,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,940,000 after buying an additional 133,327 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYV opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.