Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter valued at about $41,750,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Livent by 219.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,413,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Livent by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Livent by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

