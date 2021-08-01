Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 28,289 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 125,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,299,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,143. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.