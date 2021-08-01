Lobstex Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $853,562.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.21 million and $853,562.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,302,653 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

