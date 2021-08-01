LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $2,310.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $157.06 or 0.00381104 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001309 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.28 or 0.00823238 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000051 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,450,273 coins and its circulating supply is 51,237,496 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

