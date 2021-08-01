Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Short Interest Down 22.6% in July

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LZRFY traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $11.96. 3,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,224. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.1034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car rental and franchising activities. The company is also involved in selling decommissioned cars; providing car parking services; and managing car-related claims for insurance companies. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 279,885 cars; and 603 car rental locations in Brazil and internationally.

