Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,943.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.49 or 0.06417787 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.88 or 0.01319069 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.52 or 0.00351809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00126057 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00593435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.11 or 0.00355785 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00289448 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

