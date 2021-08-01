Loom Network Price Tops $0.0855 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 1st. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $85.48 million and approximately $33.21 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0855 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 52.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.52 or 0.00781145 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00039802 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

