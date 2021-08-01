Loser Coin (LOWB) Hits One Day Volume of $3.10 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $3.10 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00103444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00138135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,500.02 or 1.00074275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.47 or 0.00825842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002532 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

