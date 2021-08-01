Lotto Hits 24-Hour Volume of $678,138.00 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Lotto has a market capitalization of $27.54 million and approximately $678,138.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lotto has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lotto

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

