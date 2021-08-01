Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,487 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

