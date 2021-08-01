Lua Swap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $32,385.00 (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00055711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.72 or 0.00794822 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00091033 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

