LuaSwap Market Capitalization Tops $5.97 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $168,599.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00056330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014648 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.78 or 0.00802962 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005374 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00040195 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap (LUA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,182,840 coins and its circulating supply is 101,004,117 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

