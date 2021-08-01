Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNEGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNEGY remained flat at $$36.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.36. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $41.40.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.