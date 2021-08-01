Lunes Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $1,807.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lunes has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar.
About Lunes
Lunes (LUNES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Leased POS hashing algorithm. Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @lunesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Lunes Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.