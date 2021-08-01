Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.07% of Luther Burbank worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 127,646 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Luther Burbank by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

LBC stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.