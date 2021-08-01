LUXCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.24 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $66,681.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,222.29 or 1.00075772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00031390 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00975919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00379149 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.15 or 0.00405787 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005837 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00069976 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004631 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,805,391 coins and its circulating supply is 11,798,158 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.