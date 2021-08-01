LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 134.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,783 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.67. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

