M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 153.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,599 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of M.D.C. worth $53,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 140.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. stock opened at $53.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.74 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

