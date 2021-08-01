M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MHO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in M/I Homes by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

