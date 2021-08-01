Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.48% of Mackinac Financial worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFNC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mackinac Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $20.27 on Friday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.