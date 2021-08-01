Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Position Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Macy’s worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of M. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after buying an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after buying an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 20.2% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 219,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M opened at $17.00 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

