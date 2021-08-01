Maecenas (ART) Trading 18.5% Higher This Week

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. Maecenas has a total market cap of $308,348.07 and approximately $923.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

