Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Position Cut by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 125,966 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 7.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $157,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.27. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

