Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

MGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

