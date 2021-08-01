MahaDAO Price Up 108.9% Over Last 7 Days (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 108.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $4.19 or 0.00010175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.04 million and $2.72 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

