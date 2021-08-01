Mainframe 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.20 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Mainframe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Mainframe has a total market cap of $169.51 million and $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00054727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00785906 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00039711 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

MFT is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official message board is blog.mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Mainframe

