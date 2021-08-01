Man Group plc Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.39. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $42.55 and a 52-week high of $65.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

