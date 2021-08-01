Man Group plc Buys 1,576 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,543 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $98.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.45. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.34 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

