Man Group plc Buys Shares of 7,660 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $160.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.