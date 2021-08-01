Man Group plc Has $1 Million Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $35.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.85 and a beta of 2.84.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $626,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,783,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,156,237.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,500 shares of company stock worth $10,099,390. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

